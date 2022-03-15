Jackson Housing Authority discuss lease-up rates, public housing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson Housing Authority held a meeting on Tuesday.

According to Executive Director Mark Reid, they analyzed financials for each housing program and the status of each program.

They also discussed turning units in time to get them occupied and how to fight the lease-up rate on the Section 8 program.

Reid says public housing has 1,500 families on the waiting list. And Section 8 has more than 2,000 families on the waiting list.

So Reid says they want to attract more landlords to the program.

“Going out advertising again for more landlords to participate in the program and trying to educate people on the importance of putting your rental property on the Section 8 program, and it’s a benefit to the community as well as to the landlord,” Reid said.

If you are interested, you can contact the Jackson Housing Authority at (731) 422-1671 at the extension 103.

