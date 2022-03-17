LIFELINE hosts ‘Share a Pint’ Blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by hosting their “Share a Pint” Blood Drive.

Staff members wore green, had green decor in the office, as well as special treats.

LIFELINE’s Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach says they gave away coupons to the first 100 donors for a plate lunch from Mulligan’s.

Roach says LIFELINE serves 20 counties, and blood is always needed.

“People are still having those car accidents, going through chemo and needing blood transfusions, any trauma or anything. Those things are still happening so blood is still needed,” Roach said.

If you would like to give blood, LIFELINE Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

