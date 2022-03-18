Carl Perkins Center marks 40 years of helping children

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse marked 40 years of service on Friday.

Rep. Chris Todd and Assistant Majority Leader Ron Gant presented a proclamation to center leaders in honor of 40 years serving Tennessee.

The Carl Perkins Center serves 17 counties in West Tennessee, helping put families back together and saving children’s lives.

Todd says they wanted to show their appreciation for the great work the non-profit has provided.

“For over 40 years now and doing such a wonderful service for our children in our communities that are the most vulnerable, that are being abused and neglected. I don’t know what we would do without them. They play such a vital role in this community,” Todd said.

Center leaders say they are grateful for 40 years, and hope to continue for 40 more years in the future.

