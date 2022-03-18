Thousands of trees distributed for Tennessee Tree Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, March 18 is Tennessee Tree Day.

It is an annual event that’s brought together by the Tennessee Environmental Council.

Trees were offered to the public at deep discounts. All you had to do was go to their website and order the trees.

“We distributed trees to 14 different, we’ll call them local pick up locations in the western region, and that total of trees was about 6,500,” said Celeste Scott.

Pick up days are Friday and Saturday.

One hundred people in the Madison County and Jackson area purchased trees, totaling up to about 750 trees to be planted.

