Residents attend 11th annual Motor Mania Car Show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents all over Jackson gathered for the 11th annual Motor Mania Car Show. Cars old and new were on display Saturday evening.

A long time participant, Danny Cunningham says he enjoys the friendly atmosphere and competitive competition.

“I enjoy getting to meet everybody and discussing my car. I got a rare old car here. It really tickles me to meet new friends and every time I come, we meet somebody new. We go to different car shows, then come around and say hey Danny, you know I saw you at this last one and that’s what I enjoy more than anything,” said Cunningham.

Motor Mania officials say they would like to thank everyone for their continued support.