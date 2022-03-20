Fans gathered at local bar for NCAA Tournament

Jeremy Jackson,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mulligans invited fans of the NCAA Tournament to come out and support the local teams for March Madness.

The WBBJ Team talked to local residents to hear their opinions on today’s games.

 

Screen Shot 2022 03 20 At 100415 Pm

 

Makayla West and Geofferey Fuentes say they’re here to drink away the pain after seeing the Vols lose.

“I’m out here just with a friend, watching the game and just enjoying the beautiful day,” said West.

“Ahh, the game. It’s tough man. We talked so much stuff about Kentucky and then Karma just came and bit us now. They are out and I’m sad. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re drinking,” said Fuentes.

Mulligans officials say they are happy to continue hosting sports events year-round.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts