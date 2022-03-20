Fans gathered at local bar for NCAA Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mulligans invited fans of the NCAA Tournament to come out and support the local teams for March Madness.

The WBBJ Team talked to local residents to hear their opinions on today’s games.

Makayla West and Geofferey Fuentes say they’re here to drink away the pain after seeing the Vols lose.

“I’m out here just with a friend, watching the game and just enjoying the beautiful day,” said West.

“Ahh, the game. It’s tough man. We talked so much stuff about Kentucky and then Karma just came and bit us now. They are out and I’m sad. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re drinking,” said Fuentes.

Mulligans officials say they are happy to continue hosting sports events year-round.