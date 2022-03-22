Authorities respond to fire at Jackson manufacturing plant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a fire at a local manufacturing plant on Monday evening.

The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched to Conagra Brands on Pinnacle Drive around 9:02 p.m. on March 21.

A total of ten units responded and worked to contain flames near the north end of the building.

According to Fire Marshal Lamar Childress, one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and another was treated for a minor injury due to debris.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Tuesday afternoon, crews were still on-site working to put out smoldering materials. The Jackson Fire Department plans to conduct a full inspection and investigation into the cause of the fire on Wednesday.

