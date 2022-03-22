School board members meet to recreate important foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County Education Committee met on Tuesday.

Members got the chance to reestablish the Education Foundation and elect officers.

Members say the Education Foundation was set up to apply additional money to the school system.

“I’m excited that we have reestablished the committee; that we’re getting the ball back rolling and these funds aren’t just forgotten,” said Sherry Franks, a school board member.

Franks says the next step is to meet with the city and county to determine how much money is there for the school system.

Find more local news here.