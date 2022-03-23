Jackson Theatre Guild to present ‘Clue on Stage’ in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get your detective cap on, the Jackson Theatre Guild is presenting “Clue On Stage” in April.

The presentation is based the famous Hasbro board game Clue.

It will feature iconic characters like Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they search for the murderer in Boddy Manor.

Showtimes are April 7, April 8, April 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 9 and April 10 at 2 p.m. at The Ned at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

You can grab tickets ahead of time online.

Find more local news here.