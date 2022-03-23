Partnership aims to help Tennesseans slow down on the road

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s office wants you to drive safe and slow down.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.”

It’s to help increase education and awareness to reduce speed-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

According to reports, from 2017 to 2019, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee.

And 36% of those crashes involved drivers between ages 18 and 24.

“You can only control your vehicle for so long. Speeding is probably one of the highest percentage of the reasons for accidents,” said Terry McDade, an administrative captain for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information on the Slow Down Tennessee campaign, click here.

