Dog enthusiasts showcase their pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several dog fanatics got to enjoy a day full of man’s best friend.

The Jackson Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club hosted its second of four competition days.

Owners who are also the dogs’ handler competed in their group and also the best dog in show of the day was decided.

Members of the club say this type of competition is one of a kind.

“Dogs are running in and out of the rings, handlers are running all over the place and it’s a warm environment,” said Hunter Richardson, Board Member of the Tupelo Kennel Club.

The dog shows will continue through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at .Jackson Fairgrounds Park.