First responders treated to lunch in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — First responders were treated with a lunch in the Hub City.

Skyline Church of Christ hosted the event on Thursday, serving a large crowd of those who serve their community.

“They have tough jobs. They deal with a lot of stress, a lot of trauma. See a lot of things and deal with a lot of issues in their day-to-day work. So they are very appreciative, you know, to have lunch provided. You know it’s also community relations. It gives us the opportunity to come and spend time with folks here at the church and meet folks and put faces with names and build relationships,” said retired Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

The event ended at 2 p.m.

