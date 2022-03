JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Jackson is putting on its production of “Dearly Beloved.”

Showtimes are April 8 at 7 p.m., April 10 at 2 p.m., and April 11 at 7 p.m.

It will be held at the Blankenship Theater at 232 McClellan Road.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

Find more local news here.