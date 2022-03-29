Sacred Heart appoints Adam Rust as head

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sacred Heart of Jesus High School announced its next head on Tuesday.

In a news release, the school says Adam Rust has been appointed to the roll and will begin his new position on June 1.

Sacred Heart says that Rust has been in various roles in the Memphis Diocese for 11 years, and began serving the Catholic Schools at Sacred Heart of Jesus High School as a teacher and vice principal.

The release says Rust has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Franciscan University and another bachelor’s degree in Sacred

Theology.

The release says he is continuing his studies with a doctorate.

