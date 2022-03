City opens Carl Perkins Civic Center ahead of storm

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has opened a severe weather center for residents.

The city says the Carl Perkins Civic Center at 400 South Highland Avenue will be open for Wednesday, March 30.

The city says to use the lower-level entrance to enter.

Stay weather aware as the storm passes. Links to weather app, live broadcasts and more here.

A tornado watch has been issued for: