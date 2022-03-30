Jersey Mike’s helps woman reach Olympic dreams

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local woman from the Hub City is on a journey to the big games.

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams



Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Jersey Mike’s woman reach Olympic dreams

Meghan Roeder will be competing in the USA Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida in June for swimming.

Roeder has been swimming since age 13 and is excited to take on this journey to compete at such a high level.

Jersey Mike’s Subs on Vann Drive decided to donate all profits Wednesday to sponsor Roeder in order to compete.

Her team says having the support of Jersey Mike’s is going to help so much with her travels and with reaching her goals. And they couldn’t be more thankful.

“It’s very important financially, of course. I mean, the athletes don’t work so the event is not a cheap thing. Going to Orlando, so financially it helps out parents to get them there and community organizers and stuff like that. So it’s a big deal,” Jamaal Brady, Roeder’s swim coach.

If you’d like to support Roeder’s journey to the Olympics, you can head to Jersey Mike’s and make a purchase before closing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Find more local news here.