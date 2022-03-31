Police activity causing backup along I-40

Tristyn Fletcher,

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Traffic along Interstate 40 is being held up.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, police activity is at Exit 42 near Stanton.

All eastbound lanes are block, and the exit ramp is closed.

The incident was first reported around 6:30 p.m.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has also reached out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who reported a wreck in the area.

