Cedar Grove family shares storm experience

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. — A family shared how they were impacted by Wednesday’s severe storm.

Sarah Johnson, a resident of Cedar Grove, says when the storm started, she opened up her door to find her dogs, but says she couldn’t see anything due to the intensity of the rain.

“I opened up the front door and couldn’t see because of the rain, so I closed the door. I could hear the roaring, so my husband told us we needed to get somewhere. So we got up and went into the laundry room. We stayed there probably about 10 minutes because the house was shaking. It was scary. It was really scary because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Sarah Johnson said.

Sarah Johnson says after the storm, she was happy to be alive, but was in awe of the damage caused to their home.

“When we walked outside to see, it was just devastating to see everything that happened. All of the trees were down, power lines down, and the damage to the house, you know, it was really devastating,” Sarah Johnson said.

Dylan Johnson, the owner of the property, says when he heard that his family was in danger, he rushed to get to them as soon as possible.

“I didn’t really know what to think. I kind of just went off like instinct, and I just started heading here, and I probably shouldn’t have done that,” Dylan Johnson said.

Dylan Johnson says he’s glad everyone is okay, but it’s going to be a lot of work to clean and fix everything that was wrecked.

“I guess we’re going to have to wait until the electric company comes and gets the power lines. We’re going to cut up the trees. I don’t really know what we’re going to do with them, and we’re going to fix the roof and stuff,” Dylan Johnson said.

Damien Carey, the brother of the owner, says they’re just trying to clean up the debris as quickly as possible.

“When we got here, we tried to pick up the limbs and stuff that we could pick up, and we got a little bit of it picked up in the backyard and stuff. That was really all we did,” Carey said.

The family says even though they lost a lot, they’re just happy to be alive and well.

The National Weather Service says three tornadoes touched down in West Tennessee on Wednesday.

