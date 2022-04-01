Lifestyle expert shares tips to stay healthy this spring

JACKSON, Tenn. — Spring is here, and we have a few tips on how to tune-up your health.

With the pandemic, technology has advanced to make taking care of your health easier.

United Healthcare has a new virtual physical therapy app for members.

Lifestyle expert Colleen Burns says seniors experienced long periods of isolation, which is detrimental to their health.

There is a virtual reality program called MyndVR, which allows users to reminisce on past experiences with loved ones.

Burns says there is also virtual reality boxing to keep up with your physical health. She says this will make it convenient to tune up this spring.

“Using that virtual reality is a great way for people to work out and a great way for people to stay on top of mental and physical health with virtual healthcare as well,” Burns said.

