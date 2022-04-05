Christ Community opens new pharmacy in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services has opened a new pharmacy.

Christ Community announced the opening of a pharmacy at its east Jackson location, according to a news release.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Kristina Murphy, Chair of Pharmacy as part of the team who spearheaded the overall plan for the pharmacy,” said Shantelle Leatherwood, Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to Jackson is to continue expanding our services by delivering quality healthcare and spiritual healing to all our patients.”

