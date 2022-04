Milan police seek ID of two theft suspects

According to the department, one male and one female attempted to steal over $400 worth of merchandise from what appears to be the local Walmart.

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday, April 3, and the male suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call (731) 686-3309.

