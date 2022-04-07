RE/MAX President, CEO talks rising prices in housing market

JACKSON, Tenn. — With record breaking price appreciation experienced over the past year, the housing market continues to be highly competitive.

Nick Bailey, President and CEO of RE/MAX, says the City of Jackson alone has seen a 26% increase in home sale prices since 2021.

Bailey says homebuyers need to present the best terms possible when competing for a home, and finding an experienced agent who knows the local market well is an important part of that process.

“Some of the agents find out what houses are coming on the market before they even hit a website,” Bailey said. “And so an agent can help match you not only with the house, but can also help you get through what is a very complicated process.”

And while prices may be rising, Bailey says it’s a great time for prospective buyers to take advantage of historically low interest rates.

