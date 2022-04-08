PBR Paris tickets to go on sale April 16

PARIS, Tenn. — PBR in Paris is returning, with tickets going on sale soon.

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale on April 16, with a meet-and-greet also set at Troilinger’s BBQ in Paris, giving ticket buyers the chance to meet Cody Nance in person.

“With multiple nominations for PBR of the year in our first year, we anticipate tickets will sell quickly,” Travis McLeese, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said. “This event drew people from across the country in 2021, and we don’t expect anything less this year. It’s a win-win all the way around. This event drew people from across the country in 2021, we get to celebrate our local guy who has made a name for himself in the industry and we get to put on an amazing show for the crowd.”

The meet-and-greet will also have Tarzan, a mechanical bull that can be ridden by ticket buyers. The meet-and-greet is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PBR Paris is set for July 1 and July 2 at the Henry County Fairgrounds, and organizers expect the event to be even better than years past.

“We have doubled the prize money,” Nance said. “I know first hand if you want to have a bigger event, with higher ranked riders, you have to get their attention with the prize money. Our goal is to have three of the top 10 riders in the world here that weekend.”

Tickets will be available through Eventbrite.

You can learn more by contacting the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce at (731) 642-3431.

Find more local news here.