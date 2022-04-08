West Tennessee Legal to host expungement clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Legal Services is partnering with the Tennessee Faith and Justice Alliance to host a free expungement clinic on May 6 in Jackson.

This clinic will allow qualifying individuals to have their criminal record erased.

People may be eligible for expungement in Tennessee if they had charges against them dismissed, a “no true bill” was returned by a grand jury, they were arrested and released without being charged, or they went to trial resulting in a not guilty verdict.

Additionally, some misdemeanor and felony convictions may be eligible for an expungement.

“Pre-registration is required, and the clinic will be limited to the first 50 registrants. Registration ends April 25, 2022. That’s just due to us having to work with the clerk’s office and pulling records and stuff like that,” said Andy Cole, a Pro Bono coordinator at West Tennessee Legal Services.

This clinic is only for people who have charges in Madison County courts.

Anyone interested in registering for the clinic can call West Tennessee Legal Services at (731) 423-0616.

You can also find a QR to register in this flyer.

