JMCSS Family Support team steps up to help students affected by storms

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System’s Social and Behavioral Services Department stepped up to help local students affected by the severe weather on March 30.

Also known as Family Support, the department provides resources to JMCSS students and parents year-round, including emergency assistance.

Crisis counselors and the district’s homeless liaison assisted to provide the aid, which included access to warm showers at Oman Arena and hotel accommodations.

“After reports of the damage were shared, we knew some people would be displaced,” said JMCSS Chief of Social and Behavioral Services, Dr. Shalonda Franklin. “Ten families reached out to our department email, which was part of the communication that was sent out by the district shortly after the storm.”

Dr. Franklin says that their counselors were very attentive to students’ needs as they returned to school, and will continue to be available to respond to trauma situations.

