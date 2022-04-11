The WIC Center reopens for in-person services

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announces The WIC Center has reopened for in-person services.

According to a news release, WIC services have been available only by phone since March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, officials say they’re excited to once again offer in-person services and they are eager to see their participants.

Effective April 11, WIC certification must be done in-person. A release states that some WIC benefits will be issued electronically, and curbside service will still be available if necessary.

The WIC Center is located at 589 East College Street in Jackson, and provides supplemental food, nutrition education, and health care referrals for “low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, infants, and children up to age five.”

For more information, click here or call the health department at (731) 423-3020 and press 1.

