THP investigating Sunday wreck off Providence Road in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck in Madison County.

According to THP, the crash occurred Sunday around 7:30 in the evening, off of Providence Road near Exit 68.

Our crews visited the scene on Monday, where it appears the wreck occurred in a nearby field.

THP did not confirm the circumstances surrounding the crash or whether the occupant or occupants were injured, and says no further details will be released at this time as the crash is still in the early stages of investigation.

