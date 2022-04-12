40 local students graduate from Leadership University program
JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a news release, 40 young leaders have graduated from the Leadership University program.
The 10-month program helps empower local leaders in the community, whether they be in public, private or home-schooled.
“The dedication of our board members, the generosity of our sponsors and the commitment of individuals in the Jackson community serve to make this program one of the best of its kind,” said Lauren Saliba, Director of Leadership Development with the Jackson Chamber. “Each
participant brings different gifts, talents, and experiences to the program and all are committed to taking the next step to grow in leadership and life. The class of 2021-2022 has represented their schools and the program well. They are leaving the program with an enhanced
understanding of their ability as well as their responsibility for serving the Jackson community. It is the entire board that makes the program what it is and I am so appreciative of all that they do.”
Graduates for 2021-2022 include:
- Josie Aleman, South Side High School
- Katie Alexander, Jackson Christian School
- Zainab Baba, University School of Jackson
- Ellyn Beebe, HomeLife Academy / Faith Home Tutorial
- Sydney Buchanan, Jackson Christian School
- Charley Cloud, University School of Jackson
- Caroline Conder, University School of Jackson
- Ava Cox, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
- Briley Craft, Trinity Christian Academy
- Callum Donnell, JCM Early College High
- Hayley Emison, South Side High School
- Autumn Fuller, JCM Early College High / JSCC
- Emma Gaskill, Jackson Christian School
- Madison Griffin, Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Zane Harrison, Augustine School
- Elise Havercamp, Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Joseph Herron, JCM Early College High
- Megan Hicks, Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Sanchita Jinturkar, University School of Jackson
- Anderson Laffoon, Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Jonathan Litscher, Augustine School
- Reese Longley, Augustine School
- Preslie Lovelace, Trinity Christian Academy
- Isabela Nolasco, Liberty Technology High School
- Braden Nye, Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Ijeoma Oleru, University School of Jackson
- Marcus Parsons, Home School
- Ruthie Pettigrew, Augustine School
- Nicholas Powell, South Side High School
- Bella Putt, Augustine School
- Will Ragon, University School of Jackson
- Duice Rodriguez, North Side High School
- John Carr Ryan, University School of Jackson
- Owen Stonecipher, University School of Jackson
- Howard Tinga, North Side High School
- London Tubbs, Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Pyper Warren, South Side High School
- Kori Wilbourn, North Side High School
- Claire Windham, Augustine School
- Lydia Yeaglin, Trinity Christian Academy
