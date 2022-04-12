40 local students graduate from Leadership University program

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a news release, 40 young leaders have graduated from the Leadership University program.

The 10-month program helps empower local leaders in the community, whether they be in public, private or home-schooled.

“The dedication of our board members, the generosity of our sponsors and the commitment of individuals in the Jackson community serve to make this program one of the best of its kind,” said Lauren Saliba, Director of Leadership Development with the Jackson Chamber. “Each

participant brings different gifts, talents, and experiences to the program and all are committed to taking the next step to grow in leadership and life. The class of 2021-2022 has represented their schools and the program well. They are leaving the program with an enhanced

understanding of their ability as well as their responsibility for serving the Jackson community. It is the entire board that makes the program what it is and I am so appreciative of all that they do.”

Graduates for 2021-2022 include:

Josie Aleman, South Side High School

Katie Alexander, Jackson Christian School

Zainab Baba, University School of Jackson

Ellyn Beebe, HomeLife Academy / Faith Home Tutorial

Sydney Buchanan, Jackson Christian School

Charley Cloud, University School of Jackson

Caroline Conder, University School of Jackson

Ava Cox, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

Briley Craft, Trinity Christian Academy

Callum Donnell, JCM Early College High

Hayley Emison, South Side High School

Autumn Fuller, JCM Early College High / JSCC

Emma Gaskill, Jackson Christian School

Madison Griffin, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Zane Harrison, Augustine School

Elise Havercamp, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Joseph Herron, JCM Early College High

Megan Hicks, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Sanchita Jinturkar, University School of Jackson

Anderson Laffoon, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Jonathan Litscher, Augustine School

Reese Longley, Augustine School

Preslie Lovelace, Trinity Christian Academy

Isabela Nolasco, Liberty Technology High School

Braden Nye, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Ijeoma Oleru, University School of Jackson

Marcus Parsons, Home School

Ruthie Pettigrew, Augustine School

Nicholas Powell, South Side High School

Bella Putt, Augustine School

Will Ragon, University School of Jackson

Duice Rodriguez, North Side High School

John Carr Ryan, University School of Jackson

Owen Stonecipher, University School of Jackson

Howard Tinga, North Side High School

London Tubbs, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Pyper Warren, South Side High School

Kori Wilbourn, North Side High School

Claire Windham, Augustine School

Lydia Yeaglin, Trinity Christian Academy

