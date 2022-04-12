Falcon Ridge Farms hosts Easter egg hunts

TOONE, Tenn. — Each year Falcon Ridge Farm hosts an Easter egg hunt on the farm.

Visitors get to bump along on a hay ride to the bunny patch, where kids can hunt for thousands of prize-filled eggs.

They can also enjoy a day at the farm, photos with the Easter bunny, pony rides for the children, a petting zoo, playground, and more.

Also, don’t forget to bring your Easter basket!

“It’s a great time for kids of all ages. We don’t take too many children out there at once to hunt eggs because we don’t want anybody getting run over. So everybody can take their time and go at their own pace, and we have something from all ages, from ages two to eight, or parents or grandparents,” said Bart Gilmer, who works at the farm.

For dates, hours, ticket pricing, and other information, visit their website.

