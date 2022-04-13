City opening severe weather shelter at Civic Center on Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Civic Center will serve as a severe weather shelter on Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Jackson is opening the center to residents seeking shelter amid a forecast for strong storms in the area.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and you’re asked to use the lower-level south entrance across from Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church.

The Carl Perkins Civic Center is located at 400 South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

You can stay updated with the latest forecasts and severe weather alerts with the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather app. Click here for information on how to download.