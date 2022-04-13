Officials get update on Blue Oval City

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff and local leaders met at Haywood High School to discuss updates and the progress of Blue Oval City.

“We assembled, in my opinion, a great panel of leaders to talk about about these issues and help, again, these political leaders, chamber leaders, economic leaders think through what the next six months, 12 months, 24 months, 36 months look like,” Kustoff said.

Much of the discussion surrounded how communities can prepare for the future for Blue Oval City.

For example, where to build homes, welcoming new businesses, and where sewage and water infrastructure should be built.

“They have a chance to take some time to envision what they want their community to be, and then figure out these are the steps they need to take this year, and these are the steps the need to take over the next three years to make sure they’re community gets to that point,” said Brooxie Carlton, the Assistant Commissioner of Community & Rural Development for Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner and CEO for the Megasite Authority, Clay Bright says they also discussed what other groups are doing as far as the labor and workforce development on the site.

“Tennessee Board of Regents has built a new TCAT that’s going to be located on site. They’re working hard on the curriculum with Ford and SK to understand exactly what their needs are going to be for the workforce,” Bright said.

The estimated completion date for Blue Oval City is 2025.

Until then, leaders are taking their time to look at the development of communities and how they can bring more people to West Tennessee.

“That is really what these meetings are about. Is that they don’t have to be in such a big hurry that you don’t plan what you’re doing because we do have time. They’re not going to open the doors until 2025. They’re not going to start hiring people until 2024. So we have time to get ready,” said HTL Advantage President and CEO Mark Herbison.

