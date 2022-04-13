Possibility of severe weather affects West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans prepared for the potential severe weather Wednesday.

Our crews were able to see lightning and hear thunder late this afternoon as storms were approaching West Tennessee.

As the afternoon progressed, so did the rain with it slowing down at times.

Water started to pond on the roads and yards because of the amount rain that came in.

Winds began picking up in the late afternoon .

Many drivers were still out and about while the storm was passing through West Tennessee.

During severe weather, stay with us on air, online and on our 7 Storm Team mobile app to stay weather aware.