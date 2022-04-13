Storm shelters open to public – April 13, 2022

The following locations have designated storm shelters open to the public on Wednesday, April 13.

Chester County Henderson City Hall (121 Crook Ave, Henderson)

Decatur County Calvary Baptist Church (254 W Main St, Parsons) Decatur County Courthouse (22 E Main St, Decaturville)

Gibson County FEMA Building (1101 Williamson St, Milan)

Henderson County Former First Pentecostal Church building (175 Natchez Trace Dr, Lexington)

Madison County Carl Perkins Civic Center (400 S Highland Ave, Jackson) East Union Baptist Church (2244 Beech Bluff Rd, Jackson)

Weakley County Weakley County Courthouse (116 W Main St, Dresden)



