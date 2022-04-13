Storm shelters open to public – April 13, 2022
The following locations have designated storm shelters open to the public on Wednesday, April 13.
- Chester County
- Henderson City Hall (121 Crook Ave, Henderson)
- Decatur County
- Calvary Baptist Church (254 W Main St, Parsons)
- Decatur County Courthouse (22 E Main St, Decaturville)
- Gibson County
- FEMA Building (1101 Williamson St, Milan)
- Henderson County
- Former First Pentecostal Church building (175 Natchez Trace Dr, Lexington)
- Madison County
- Carl Perkins Civic Center (400 S Highland Ave, Jackson)
- East Union Baptist Church (2244 Beech Bluff Rd, Jackson)
- Weakley County
- Weakley County Courthouse (116 W Main St, Dresden)
Stay with us on-air and online as we work to keep you updated. For the latest forecasts and severe weather alerts, click here to download the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather app.