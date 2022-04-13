Storm shelters open to public – April 13, 2022

The following locations have designated storm shelters open to the public on Wednesday, April 13.

  • Chester County
    • Henderson City Hall (121 Crook Ave, Henderson)
  • Decatur County
    • Calvary Baptist Church (254 W Main St, Parsons)
    • Decatur County Courthouse (22 E Main St, Decaturville)
  • Gibson County
    • FEMA Building (1101 Williamson St, Milan)
  • Henderson County
    • Former First Pentecostal Church building (175 Natchez Trace Dr, Lexington)
  • Madison County
    • Carl Perkins Civic Center (400 S Highland Ave, Jackson)
    • East Union Baptist Church (2244 Beech Bluff Rd, Jackson)
  • Weakley County
    • Weakley County Courthouse (116 W Main St, Dresden)

Stay with us on-air and online as we work to keep you updated. For the latest forecasts and severe weather alerts, click here to download the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather app.

