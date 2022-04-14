‘We want them to have a voice’: Voter registration drives come to local schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students in high schools across West Tennessee are becoming registered voters thanks to a local sorority chapter.

The Jackson, TN Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (JTAC) has a goal of getting 100 new voters registered.

After helping 27 students get registered at Haywood High School in March, they’ll be holding drives at two schools in Jackson.

The first drive will be held at Liberty High School on April 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.

The next will follow on April 25 at North Side High School, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While mostly high school seniors are being registered, 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the November elections are also eligible to sign up.

JTAC’s Political Involvement Committee Chairwoman, Robin Gadsden-Dupree, says that some young people aren’t aware of the age you can begin voting, and they want to help give those students a voice so they can be engaged in society.

