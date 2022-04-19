Atlanta Braves World Champion Trophy Tour to stop in Jackson in May

JACKSON, Tenn. — Play Ball Jackson announces the Atlanta Braves World Champion Trophy Tour will make a stop in Jackson next month.

The tour, sponsored by Truist, commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball and will be making 151 stops throughout Braves Country in 2022.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the trophy and select locations will include programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more.

The World Champions Trophy Tour will stop at the Jackson Ballpark on Monday, May 2. The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All baseball fans, especially those fond of the Atlanta Braves, are invited to take part in this fun opportunity.

The Jackson Ballpark is located at 4 Fun Place.

