JACKSON, Tenn. — A program at the library will help you find a way to reuse your old clothes.

The upcoming program will be April 26 at 4 p.m., and will give those who attend the chance to learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle old items into something new.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an “upcycling” program each month.

You can learn more from the library at (731) 425-8600.

