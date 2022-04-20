Renaissance Center to be auctioned, FHU plans teach-out for Dickson students

DICKSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is partnering with luxury real estate auction marketing firm J.P. King to auction the Renaissance Center in Dickson.

This follows a recent announcement that the university is planning a teach-out for FHU Dickson students, who attend classes at the center.

“Keeping this custom, 100,000-square-foot space when we need less than 15% of it is not sustainable, as we fulfill our mission in our 152nd year of higher education,” said FHU President David Shannon. “We look forward to seeing another organization thrive in this beautiful space and strengthen the community.”

After its creation in 1999 by the Jackson Foundation, the Renaissance Center was gifted to Freed-Hardeman in 2013. Now, Shannon says they’ve developed a plan to continue teaching classes in Dickson for those currently pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, and will offer scholarships for those already in the pipeline to be accepted for admission this fall. Shannon says those students can use the funds for their bachelor’s degree at the FHU Henderson campus, or at another college or university during the Fall 2022 semester.

Shannon says as they make this necessary change, students are the first priority.

J.P. King President and CEO J. Craig King says they are honored to work with FHU in the sale of the Renaissance Center, and that the firm specializes in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level.

“This beautiful facility means a great deal to the community, and we are seeking a win for everyone,” King said.

The sale of the center will be held online, with bidding closing on June 28, 2022.

Those interested in the sale can click here to learn more or call (800) 662-5464.

