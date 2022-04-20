Tyson to give employees seedlings for Earth Day

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is celebrating Earth Day a day early in Obion County.

The company is giving 1,800 free tree seedlings to facility team members in the county, according to a news release.

The seedlings come from East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tennessee and range include red mulberry, pin oak and native sweet pecan tree seedlings.

“We’re excited to do something new this year to show our appreciation for our team members while honoring Earth Day,” said MacKenzie Richardson, Complex Environmental Manager at the Obion County Complex. “Tyson Foods is committed to having a positive impact on our community, making Obion County greener, and creating a more sustainable future one tree at a time.”

Earth Day is Friday, April 22.

