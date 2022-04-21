Citizen survey to guide plans for Jackson’s recycling program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is seeking public input on a community-focused recycling program.

A survey is being conducted by the Health and Sanitation Department and is open to all residents living within city limits.

Robin Chance, Recycling Coordinator for City of Jackson, says they are hoping to use the data collected to meet the needs of citizens and develop a more sustainable approach to recycling.

The program aims to serve residents by implementing recycling-conscious procedures that can be adapted over time to provide the best support to the community.

“Gaining the information of what our residents are currently using, their knowledge level, and future needs will help us to create a transitional program to meet those needs,” Chance said.

Click here to view or fill out the survey.

