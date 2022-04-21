Health fair to feature local experts on financial, physical health concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Physical and Mental Health Committee of the Jackson TN Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a virtual health fair on Saturday.

The online event is described as a “one-stop shop for information to alleviate one problem from causing another,” with a focus on how staying physically and financially healthy can improve your mental health.

Chairwoman Chivonne Mays says financial insecurity can cause stress and anxiety that can often lead to other health concerns.

A variety of speakers will share their expertise, providing information on everything from physical health concerns, nutrition, health and burial insurance and more.

The health fair will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Those interested in participating in the virtual event can click here to register.

