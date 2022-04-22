Dyersburg State presented with check for students

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One community college received a donation for its students.

The Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities made a visit to the Dyersburg State Community College‘s main campus to present a check for the Tennessee Believes Grant.

The grant will fund the college’s Innovative Eagle Access program.

Dyersburg State is one of four higher education institutions in the state being awarded with an initial Tennessee Believes Grant by the department.

The grant is designed to create new and inclusive programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dyersburg State is the first community college in the state to offer such a program.

“I think the Tennessee Belief Program is a commitment that we’ve also made to parents to say, ‘Hey, we believe in what your child can do in an intellectual atmosphere and environment that wants them to thrive. We’re going to come alongside you as a state department and provide funding and commitment to a partnership to make sure that your children have the same access to education that others have,” said Brad Turner, Commissioner of the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Dyersburg State is being awarded $327,000 over three years.

