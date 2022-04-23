Runners get colorful for a cause

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local residents are getting colorful for a cause.

The annual 5K Splash and Dash is back in the Hub City.









splash45

Runners and walkers of all ages were covered with washable paint, silly string, colored powder and foam. And even ran through a human car wash.

Proceeds from the run benefit the Therapy and Learning Center.

Ron Kwasigroh, the Director of the Therapy and Learning center says anyone can participate in this one of a kind event.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in a wheelchair or if you’re in a walker, you can come out and participate. We’re going to splash you with water, put some paint on you, put some powder on you,” Kwaigroh said.

Kwasigroh says the next Splash and Dash is scheduled for April of next year.

For more local news, click here.