Heritage Day celebration planned for Spring Creek community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special celebration is coming to the Spring Creek community as part of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial.

Along with celebrating the 200th birthdays of Jackson and Madison County, “Heritage Days” have been planned for individual communities.

The next Heritage Day celebration will take place in Spring Creek on Saturday, May 7.

Residents can expect a county fair setting with cake walks, food trucks and live entertainment from the Plectral Society and Don Hays.

There will also be activities for children including lawn games, dunk tanks, inflatables and hayrides.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the barn of Johnny Woolfork, located at 131 Hallie Anderson Road in Jackson.

