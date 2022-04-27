Court appoints Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. to US Attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court has temporarily appointed a United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

According to a news release, Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. was sworn into the roll on April 20, with his appointment taking effect last Monday.

He will serve as the United States Attorney until the vacancy is filled by a Presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed nominee.

Murphy graduated from Lambuth College and the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis, according to the release.

The release says Murphy has served as am Assistant United States Attorney, a Criminal Chief, has been the Chief of Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, and has tried nearly 125 felony cases to verdict in United States District Court.

