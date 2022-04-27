Court appoints Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. to US Attorney

Tristyn Fletcher,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court has temporarily appointed a United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Joseph Murphy

Joe Murphy. Photo courtesy Department of Justice at https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdtn/meet-us-attorney

According to a news release, Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. was sworn into the roll on April 20, with his appointment taking effect last Monday.

He will serve as the United States Attorney until the vacancy is filled by a Presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed nominee.

Murphy graduated from Lambuth College and the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis, according to the release.

The release says Murphy has served as am Assistant United States Attorney, a Criminal Chief, has been the Chief of Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, and has tried nearly 125 felony cases to verdict in United States District Court.

You can read the full announcement here.

Find more local news here.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts