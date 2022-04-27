Jackson Central-Merry Fieldhouse ready for use

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new Jackson Central-Merry Field House is ready!

According to a news release, the field house is now fully functional and activities are already underway.

“We’re excited that the gym is finally open. Our cheerleader tryouts will take place in the new facility in May. Our basketball coaches were able to provide input on some of the unique features that fans will experience when they come to our games this fall,” said JCM High School Principal Ramonica Dorsey.

JMCSS says the field has a 1,260 seat capacity gym, home locker rooms, offices, and more.

“That was one of the things discussed by the National Federation of High Schools this time last year, so we wanted to be ready if the TSSAA adopts a shot clock in the future. These are the things that will stand out to coaches and visiting teams,” JCM Director of Basketball Operations for girls basketball Tony Shutes said.

