Pickleball tournament to be held in May in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A game with a mix of tennis, ping pong and a dash of badminton is coming to the Hub City once again.

The Jackson Summer Classic Pickleball Tournament is set to be held from May 13 to May 15 at Conger Park.

According the news release, this is the 5th tournament to be held in Jackson, growing from 65 players to over 160.

The deadline to register for the event is May 6. You can register online.

You can get more information by calling (731) 425-8333 or joining their Facebook group.

