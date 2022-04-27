Residents invited to historic walking tour of east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The history of East Jackson will be celebrated this weekend with a guided walking tour on Saturday, April 30.

The historical tour and wellness walk is part of the year-long Jackson Madison County Bicentennial celebration.

Organizer Michael Cherry will lead attendees on an approximately two-mile walk through the community. The tour includes more than two dozen stops, where you will learn a brief history of each location.

All participants will receive a commemorative tour map and a “walk away lunch bag.”

To register for the walk, you’re asked to bring two cans of food which will be delivered to RIFA.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 106 Glass Street. There, Reverend Reginald Currie will lead the group in prayer before the tour begins.

According to a news release, staff from Planet Fitness will be on-site to help attendees stretch and prepare for the walk.

The tour is expected to last until 1 p.m.

