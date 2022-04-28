11-year-old Jackson resident organizes trash pickup

JACKSON, Tenn. — An 11-year-old Jackson resident is helping keep Jackson beautiful.

According to a news release, Naomi Thompson has coordinated a trash pickup event with her dance studio Pat Brown School of Dancing and the Madison County Fire Department.

“This will help our community by keeping Jackson clean and beautiful,” Naomi said. “Through this, we are also making the world a better place to live.”

Volunteers will meet at Fire Station 11 at 3161 Christmasville Road, with trash pickup lasting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

You can help in their efforts to make the community cleaner by donating waters. You can do so by contacting lashericathornton@gmail.com or meet them at the location.

“We have to do more than just pick up trash,” Naomi said. “The trash is all over our community because of littering. I want people to be aware of their actions and encourage them to recycle things like paper and plastic and throw away trash.”

