City sells land for project, looks to make repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — City leaders met to discuss several topics before the monthly council meeting.

The city transferred the land of Project Cardinal to the Industrial Development Board, which will sell the land to Great Wolf Lodge.

The board will provide close to $9 million from the sale, as well as 100-acres of land.

The city is also looking to repair a section of a storm water pipe underneath Forest Avenue, and some damaged detection sensors at red lights.

Mayor Scott Conger says with Blue Oval City coming, and the projected development, many will want to be a part of the city.

“I think we’re going to see more and more people, more and more developers, more and more communities as they have undeveloped land want to be annexed so they can have those services of sewer, waste water, all those things that go with it that the city provides,” Conger said.

The council meeting will be next Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. in City Hall.

