Victims’ Rights Rally held in Dyersburg

The Justice Warriors held their first annual walk in honor of crime victims of West Tennessee.

This year National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed from April 24 through April 30.

The 2022 theme is “rights, access, equity, for all victims.”

The local rally serves as an information sharing event for people to find others who can advocate for them and share their stories.

Victims coordinator, Tammy Tingler spoke about some of the resources available at the rally.

“We have some pamphlets on criminal injuries comp, which helps an innocent victim of violent crime with medical bills, funeral expenses, counseling, that type of thing. We have some literature for victims of homicide loss to support their family. We have information on how to get a order of protection and some information on elder abuse. So just lots of resources to be able to share,” Tingler said.

This year the NCVRW has challenged the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime.

Tingler says supporters can expect another rally walk next year, as they hope to continue to spread awareness throughout West Tennessee.

